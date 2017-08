The venue for the start of the 2018 edition of the Vuelta a Espana will be announced tomorrow.





The 73rd edition of the race, will be announced in Nimes at 11.30am UK time, by La Vuelta general director Javier Guillen.





The announcement will be made on the terrace of the musee de la Romanite which is being used as the race head quarters and media centre whilst the race is in the French city.





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

