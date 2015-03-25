2018 Amgen Tour Of California Route Announced

2018 AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S
RACE ROUTES ANNOUNCED
Key points
Ø America’s premier cycling stage race will cover 1038 kilometers during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19.
Ø The Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM, showcasing the world’s best women cyclists, will run concurrently May 17-19, covering upward of 301 kilometers over three stages.
Ø Known for epic sprinter showdowns, three of the sport’s greatest are confirmed to race this year: Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (BORA-hansgrohe).
With seven new courses between them, the annual professional cycling events are the only U.S. races on the UCI WorldTour calendar and attract some of the most renowned cyclists and teams in the world. The Amgen Tour of California is designed to cover a variety of terrain, allowing different types of specialists among the field of the world’s greatest cyclists to shine throughout the week. 2018 will mark the third time the race will run south to north.
©A.S.O./P.BALLET
Sagan will come into the Amgen Tour of California defending his seventh California Green Jersey for dominating the race’s overall Sprint competition. « Building up to the Tour de France with a strong performance at the Amgen Tour of California is always an important goal. The race is one of my favorite competitions every year – always challenging competition and such beautiful scenery – and I'm excited to return and try for more stage wins this year! » said Sagan.
« I’m excited about the season ahead and will be working hard to make the 2018 season a hugely successful one. The Amgen Tour of California has always been an incredibly special race for me, and will once again be a priority in my race calendar this year in the lead-up to the Tour de France » said Mark Cavendish, who won 30 Tour de France stage wins.
©A.S.O./P.BALLET
©A.S.O./P.BALLET
« I like racing as well as training in California – I can see the beach and do altitude training all in one place. I've always had a really good time at the Amgen Tour of California and am excited to compete this year » said Marcel Kittel, who claimed the opening stage last year.
« We have such an exciting mix of courses, cities and world-class athletes coming together for the 2018 Amgen Tour of California men’s and women’s races, » said Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports. « Sports fans – and California fans – everywhere can start counting down the days for a can’t-miss pairing of the best in sports and the best of the west ».
©AEG/R.R
With parts of the state still impacted by wildfires and subsequent mudslides, affected portions of the route will be inspected up until race time, and race routes are subject to change to ensure fan and rider safety.
Presented by Visit California, a visual overview of the men’s and women’s courses is viewable at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/2018-route-overview.
The stages of the 2018 Amgen Tour of California:
Ø Sunday, May 13th, stage 1 presented by Amgen’s breakaway from Cancer® : Long Beach – Long Beach, 133 km
Ø Monday, May 14th, stage 2 presented by Lexus: Ventura – Gilbratar Road, 155 km
Ø Tuesday, May15th, stage 3 presented by Lexus : King City – Laguna Seca Recreation Area (Monterey County), 197 km
Ø Wednesday, May 16th, stage 4 presented by TAG Heuer : San José / Morgan Hill, CLM – 34,7 km
Ø Thursday, May 17th, stage 5 presented by Visit California : Stockton – Elk Grove, 176 km
Ø Friday, May 18th, stage 6 presented by Visit California: Folsom – South Lake Tahoe , 196,5 km
Ø Saturday, May 19th, stage 7, presented by Amgen’s Breakaway from Heart Disease tm : Sacramento - Sacramento, 146 km
The stages of the 2018 Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM :
Ø Thursday, May 17th, stage 1 presented by Visit California : Elk Grove- Elk Grove, 123,5 km
Ø Friday, May 18th, stage 2 presented by Visit California : South Lake Tahoe – South Lake Tahoe, 108 km
Ø Saturday, May 19th, stage 3 presented by Amgen’s Breakaway from Heart Disease tm : Sacramento – Sacramento, 70 km
More information about Amgen Tour of California on https://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/
