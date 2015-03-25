2018 Amgen Tour Of California Route Announced

Key points

Ø America’s premier cycling stage race will cover 1038 kilometers during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19.

Ø The Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM, showcasing the world’s best women cyclists, will run concurrently May 17-19, covering upward of 301 kilometers over three stages.

Ø Known for epic sprinter showdowns, three of the sport’s greatest are confirmed to race this year: Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) and Peter Sagan (BORA-hansgrohe).

With seven new courses between them, the annual professional cycling events are the only U.S. races on the UCI WorldTour calendar and attract some of the most renowned cyclists and teams in the world. The Amgen Tour of California is designed to cover a variety of terrain, allowing different types of specialists among the field of the world’s greatest cyclists to shine throughout the week. 2018 will mark the third time the race will run south to north.