2017 Tour Of Turkey Start List

The official startlist of the 53rd Presidential Tour of Turkey (2.WT, 10-15 October), which starts tomorrow at in the southern Turkish holiday resort of Alanya, has now been published, and sees Jarlinson Pantano, Diego Ulissi and Sam Bennett head the start list, with Ahmet Örken, soon to become the first Turkish rider to join a Pro Continental team, the leading local hope.







In its new mid-October calendar slot, the Presidential Tour of Turkey continues to be outstanding in the quality of density of cultural and historical landmarks close to the field of play, After all, what other sports events take place at the foot of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World? How many can claim to visit towns mentioned in Homer’s Iliad, where Dionysus, the god of wine, or the mythological Tantalus were born? Or others said to have been founded after the Trojan War by the seers Mopsos, Calchas and Amphilochus? How many meander across the river from which the word ‘meander’ derives, or race through the birthplace of the philosopher who wrote, ‘No man ever steps in the same river twice’?

In how many races does the peloton get to race past the world’s best preserved ancient amphitheatre? The answer is… one: the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (or TUR, for short). We think that it is one of the cycling world’s most beautiful, evocative and culturally saturated events.



Pay careful attention to race coverage from 10 to 15 October. You will see the peloton pass an astonishing beach, where every grain of sand is a perfect sphere, and where Antony and Cleopatra swam in the turquoise sea together, not to mention the five thousand year old village where Antony’s old adversary, Pompey, held his last war council. You will see a race that unfolds beside the bay into which Icarus plummeted after flying too close to the sun, beneath the volcano whose eternal fires were the inspiration for the fire-breathing Chimera in Homer's Illiad, and alongside beaches where beautiful, and extremely rare loggerhead sea turtles nest.



The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey also passes many sites of great religious and spiritual significance. The original burial site of John the Apostle, and the ancient town where, according to the Bible, St Paul preached the word of God (Acts 14:25), and where two books of the Bible were written: St Paul’s First Epistle to the Corinthians, and the Gospel according to St John, not to mention the beautiful hillside where the Virgin Mary spent the last years of her life, and the birthplace of Saint Nicholas, better known to the very young as Santa Claus.

You will see a race that builds bridges, and crosses them too. One connects Europe and Asia, and was completed the day after the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. Another stands at the site where intended Leonardo da Vinci intended to build a structure to his pioneering single-span design. 240m long and 24m wide, it would have been the longest bridge in the world. Sadly, like so many products of Leonardo’s genius, it was never built. And you will see a stage finish against the backdrop of the building changed the history of architecture, and was, for a thousand years, the world's largest cathedral.



The Tour of Turkey ends with a tour of one of the world’s great cities, Istanbul, which is, a city not only of bridges, but of palaces too. By the end of that monumental stage your general knowledge will include the palace where Muhammed's cloak and sword are exhibited, the palace where Empress Eugénie of France had her face slapped by the sultan's mother, and the palace where, in November 1938, Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, died, and where all the clocks were stopped and set to 9.05 to commemorate his hour of passing.

The professional peloton encounters the extraordinary all along the race route. The list goes on and on: the Greek creator of the Farnese Bull, the largest single sculpture ever recovered from antiquity? It’s here. The town that minted coins showing Nike, goddess of victory, and the laurel wreath? It’s here too.





Teams

16 teams of 8 riders each take part:

The host team, Turkey

4 WorldTour teams (Astana Pro Team, BORA Hansgrohe, Trek Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates) 8 Professional Continental teams ( Androni - Sidermec–Bottecchia, Bardiani–CSF, Caja Rural–Seguros RGA, CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Gazprom–RusVelo, Funvic/Brasil Pro Cycling, WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect, Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia).



Jerseys

SporToto Turquoise jersey: overall race leader

Turksih Airlines Red Jersey: Mountain classification leader

Vestel White Jersey: Beauties of Turkey classification leader

Salcano Green Jersey: Points classification leader

Stages

10 Oct. Stage 1 - Alanya › Kemer (176.7 km)

11 Oct. Stage 2 - Kumluca › Fethiye (206 km)

12 Oct. Stage 3 - Fethiye › Marmaris (128.6 km)

13 Oct. Stage 4 - Marmaris › Selçuk (205.3 km)

14 Oct. Stage 5 - Selçuk › Izmir (166 km)

15 Oct. Stage 6 - Istanbul › Istanbul (143.6 km)













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.