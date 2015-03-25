2016 Runner-Up Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio To Lead Cervélo Bigla Team

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, the runner-up in the 2016 OVO Energy Women's Tour will return to the race next week at the head of the Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling line-up.



The multiple South African Champion will arrive at the OVO Energy Women's Tour in excellent form, having won the final stage and overall classification of the tough Emakumeen Bira stage race in Spain, before a brace of single-day race wins in France at the weekend.



Also in the line-up for the race, which begins in Daventry, Northamptonshire on Wednesday 7 June, is the current leading young rider in the UCI Women's World Tour, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who will make her debut in the OVO Energy Women's Tour.



A trio of German riders – Lisa Klein, Clara Koppenburg and Stephanie Pohl – and Austrian Christina Perchtold will complete the Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling line-up.



Already named on the provisional rider list for the OVO Energy Women's Tour are all three former champions of the UCI Women's WorldTour event – Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) and Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling).



Other top names scheduled to be riding include Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle HIGH5), Dani King (Cylance Pro Cycling), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Katie Archibald (Team WNT).



The full provisional rider line-up for the 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour will be published on Friday 2 June.



The OVO Energy Women's Tour will begin in Northamptonshire on Wednesday June 7, with the opening stage between Daventry and Kettering and also include stages in Warwickshire and Derbyshire, finishing in central London on Sunday 11 June. All 15 of the world's top teams will be taking place, plus British squads Team WNT and Drops.



A one-hour highlights programme of every stage will be broadcast daily on ITV4 and Eurosport and available on demand via the ITV Hub and Eurosport Player. The OVO Energy Women's Tour is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, comprising 20 events around the world in 10 different countries.











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

