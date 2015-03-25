190 Countries To Show La Vuelta Live

La Vuelta will be broadcasted, with live coverage or daily 1 hour highlights, in 190 countries:





The race will be shown live on Eurosport with highlights on ITV4





Some channels showing the race are: RTVE (Spain), VRT (Belgium), TV2 (Denmark), TV2 (Norway), TVI24 (Portugal), Eurosport (Europe and Southeast Asia), Olympic Channel (USA), Caracol (Colombia), ESPN (Brasil and south of the USA), Supersport (Subsaharan Africa), beIN Sports (Middle-East and Northern Africa), J Sports (Japan), SBS (Australia), Sky Sport (New-Zealand).





The race can also be followed on the official channels of La Vuelta: http://www.lavuelta.com/la-vuelta/2017/us/ , with live information also available on the official mobile app La Vuelta 2017, presented by ŠKODA, and on social media.









La Vuelta is also covered by the main international news agencies, traditional media and outlets dedicated to cycling.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

