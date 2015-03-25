 

190 Countries To Show La Vuelta Live

18 August 2017 12:38
La Vuelta will be broadcasted, with live coverage or daily 1 hour highlights, in 190 countries:

The race will be shown live on Eurosport with highlights on ITV4

Some channels showing the race are: RTVE (Spain), VRT (Belgium), TV2 (Denmark), TV2 (Norway), TVI24 (Portugal), Eurosport (Europe and Southeast Asia), Olympic Channel (USA), Caracol (Colombia), ESPN (Brasil and south of the USA), Supersport (Subsaharan Africa), beIN Sports (Middle-East and Northern Africa), J Sports (Japan), SBS (Australia), Sky Sport (New-Zealand).

The race can also be followed on the official channels of La Vuelta: http://www.lavuelta.com/la-vuelta/2017/us/, with live information also available on the official mobile app La Vuelta 2017, presented by ŠKODA, and on social media.

The official hashtag on Twitter (@lavuelta and @radiotour_en), Facebook.com/lavuelta and Instagram.com/lavueltaaespana is #LV2017.

La Vuelta is also covered by the main international news agencies, traditional media and outlets dedicated to cycling.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.