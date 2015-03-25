100th Race Win For Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe has won the eighth GP De Quebec





This race had a field of 160 riders and saw a three rider break get off early before four riders in Tyler Williams, Pier-André Coté, Tosh Van der Sande and Baptiste Planckaert got clear.





After 41kms, they had been allowed to get 9.05 clear with Cote taking four KOM points and at the halfway stage, the gap had fallen to 7.05 as Cote continued to pick up points on the climbs.





With 65kms to go, only Williams,.Van der Sande and Planckaert were left on the front and twenty kilometres later and that lead was down to 4.45 as Williams was dropped.





Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Matthews, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tim Wellens of Lotto-Soudal.

The second race in Canada is on Sunday in Montreal over a 205km course.











It was only a matter of time before the rest were caught and with twenty kilometres to go, the break was over. Roman Kruziger led going into the closing stages but the sprint was always going to happen and so it proved with Peter Sagan taking the win which was his 100th of his career in 5.00.31 ahead of

