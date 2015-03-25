 

100th Giro D'Italia Final Stage Details

27 May 2017 07:07
Stage 21 – Monza (Autodromo Nazionale)-Milano (ITT) 29.3km
 The start of the ITT is set on the home straight of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. After completing one lap of the circuit, the stage course takes the pit lane and passes behind the paddocks to enter the Monza Park. The route then emerges from Villa Reale (first time split), then proceeds along wide, straight and well-paved avenues. In Sesto San Giovanni, the route takes the railway underpass. The second time split is taken upon entering Viale Italia. From here on, the course runs almost straight up to 2km from the finish in Piazza Duomo.



Final kilometres
 In the stage finale, the route first runs on wide avenues, and then on narrowed roads over the last few hundred metres, with several consecutive 90-degree turns over the last 100 - 150 metres, before entering Piazza Duomo. The 150m long home straight is on a 6m wide stone-paved road.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
2 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 39"
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 43"
4 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 53"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'15"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)







