100 Days To The Tour De France

100 days before hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, a yellow wave is flooding the French department of Vendée. Between the reconnaissance of the first two stages, preparation for the Dictée du Tour and the activities at the Vendéspace complex (cycling initiations, exhibition, etc.), the Tour de France has never been so accessible.

« With 100 days to go before the start of the 2018 Tour de France I am delighted with the week of cycling organised in the Vendée that saw nearly 2,000 students participate and the big party in the Vendéspace. We can sense the enthusiasm in the region , where cycling is part of daily life, where Thomas Voeckler is a fantastic ambassador and where Yves Auvinet , who chairs the Vendée Department Board, will officially launch the 105th Tour de France. The week will finish in style tomorrow with the 2nd edition of the Dictée du Tour ».

Before the Tour de France organisation moves in, the Vendéspace has become a genuine centre dedicated to cycling in all its forms. Expositions, riding lessons for the kids and a visit inside the bus of the local Direct Energie team, the Vendée region is pulling out all the stops. All the schools from the department were invited to take part in various activities . And this weekend, the public at large gets an amuse-bouche of what awaits them in July…

“It is important to recognize 100 days to the start of the Tour de France marks a genuine turn in preparations. We know the fervour is on the rise . We have to remember how lucky we are in the Vendée to have hosted as many Grands Départs. The region is known for its passion for cycling . I have no doubt that this event will be a tremendous success.”