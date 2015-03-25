Zimbabwe struggle despite Masakadza century

Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza scored his first century for three years but West Indies took the upper hand on the opening day of the second Test in Bulawayo.

The hosts, one down in the two-match series, elected to bat after winning the toss and while Masakadza took full advantage his team-mates could not follow suit as they closed on 169 for four.

However, that represented a good recovery as Kemar Roach, with two wickets, and Shannon Gabriel had reduced Zimbabwe to 14 for three in just over nine overs.

Masakadza (101 not out) and Peter Moor (52) put on 142 in 48 overs before Roston Chase removed the latter as rain forced an early finish, although not before Masakadza had completed his fifth Test ton.

Source: PA

