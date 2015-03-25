 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Zimbabwe struggle despite Masakadza century

30 October 2017 03:54

Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza scored his first century for three years but West Indies took the upper hand on the opening day of the second Test in Bulawayo.

The hosts, one down in the two-match series, elected to bat after winning the toss and while Masakadza took full advantage his team-mates could not follow suit as they closed on 169 for four.

However, that represented a good recovery as Kemar Roach, with two wickets, and Shannon Gabriel had reduced Zimbabwe to 14 for three in just over nine overs.

Masakadza (101 not out) and Peter Moor (52) put on 142 in 48 overs before Roston Chase removed the latter as rain forced an early finish, although not before Masakadza had completed his fifth Test ton.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as