Zimbabwe level two-match ODI series with Scotland after six-wicket win

Captain Graeme Cremer claimed five wickets as Zimbabwe levelled the two-match one-day international series with Scotland after a six-wicket win in Edinburgh.

Cremer's third five-wicket haul in his 76th international curtailed Scotland as they were dismissed for a disappointing 169 and the tourists reached their target with 13 overs to spare.

Kyle Coetzer struck 61 and Calum MacLeod added 58 but the hosts slipped from a promising position of 135 for two to 169 all out, with Michael Leask (11no) the only other player to reach double figures.

Cremer ran through the middle order with five for 29 and despite a little wobble at 44 for three, Zimbabwe always looked in control of the chase.

Zimbabwe were always ahead of the rate and an unbroken partnership of 72 between Sikandar Raza (58 not out) and Ryan Burl (30no) carried them comfortably to their target.

Source: PA

