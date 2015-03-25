 
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in rain-affected clash to set up ODI series decider

08 July 2017 02:09

Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka's record-breaking opening partnership was in vain as Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Hambantota to level their one-day international series at 2-2.

The hosts hoped they were on course for an unassailable 3-1 lead when they made 300 for six but, in a reply interrupted by a long rain delay, Zimbabwe eventually reached a revised target of 219 from 31 overs with 10 balls to spare in near-darkness.

Dickwella and Gunathilaka, with 116 and 87 respectively, became the first opening pair in one-day international history to compile consecutive double-hundred partnerships and captain Angelo Mathews added 42 as Sri Lanka posted a useful total.

But Solomon Mire, who had hit 112 as Zimbabwe chased down 317 to win the first ODI, got them off to a quick start this time around with 43 from 30 balls in an opening stand of 67 with Hamilton Masakadza (28).

And Craig Ervine then took up the baton with 69 not out from 55 balls, notching the winning runs with his eighth four and adding one six.

The fifth and decisive ODI will take place on Monday at the same venue before a one-off Test in Colombo starting on Friday.

Source: PA

