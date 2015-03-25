Yorkshire's Ben Coad rips Lancashire batting line-up apart at Headingley

Ben Coad continued his outstanding start to the Specsavers County Championship season as Yorkshire bowled Lancashire out for just 123 to take control on day one of the Roses match at Headingley.

The 23-year-old seamer moved clear at the top of the Divison One wicket-taking charts with figures of six for 25 as Lancashire were bundled out in 43.4 overs. He has 32 for the summer.

Ryan McLaren and Stephen Parry top-scored with 30 apiece as five of the Red Rose top six fell for single figures.

In reply Yorkshire reached 93 for two - only 30 behind - with Adam Lyth unbeaten on 40.

With top two Essex and Surrey sitting out this round of games, third-place Hampshire have the chance to take over at the top and they overcame a shaky start against Warwickshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Keith Barker struck twice as the hosts slumped to 31 for three, but Sean Ervine made an unbeaten 160 and the recalled Jimmy Adams was 104 not out - his fist ton at the Ageas Bowl for three years - as Hampshire reached 294 for three.

The fourth-wicket stand of 263 was a new record for Hampshire against Warwickshire, breaking a mark which had stood since 1897, and only 16 more runs are required in the morning to break Adams and James Vince's club-record stand of 278 for the fourth wicket.

Bottom side Somerset struggled to 161 for five against defending champions Middlesex, with Dean Elgar (77 not out) and Lewis Gregory (27 n.o.) dragging the visitors from 80 for five at Lord's.

Source: PA

