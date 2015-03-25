 
Yorkshire sign Kraigg Brathwaite for final two County Championship games

06 September 2017 05:24

Yorkshire have signed West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite for the final two matches of their battle for Specsavers County Championship Division One survival.

The 24-year-old excelled in partnership with Shai Hope in last week's second Test against England at Headingley, scoring 134 and 95 as the tourists levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

He will get another chance to impress on the Leeds ground when he replaces Shaun Marsh in time for the Tykes' game against fellow strugglers Warwickshire starting on September 19 and will also be available for the season finale away to Essex the following week.

Brathwaite told Yorkshireccc.com: "It's a bit of a surprise. Initially, coming to England I knew there would be a lot of opportunities and one of my goals was to score as many runs as possible. I wanted to lead the West Indies batting from the top and earn a chance to play some county cricket.

"Before the second Test I was speaking to my agent and he was telling me that he was talking to Yorkshire's coaching staff. They really wanted me and I was very happy because Yorkshire is a very big club in England and I'm very happy and proud to have been selected by them."

Yorkshire's director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "When we found out that Shaun wasn't going to be available for the last two games, we looked at options to replace him. At such a late stage and with Kraigg getting the runs he did at Headingley, it all came at the right time."

Source: PA

