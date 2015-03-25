 
Yorkshire sign Australia batsman Shaun Marsh for T20 Blast

23 June 2017 07:09

Yorkshire have found a replacement for Travis Head after signing fellow Australian Shaun Marsh for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast.

The Vikings were forced to scour the overseas market last month after Head, who spent time at Headingley last season, was called up to the Australia A squad for their tour of South Africa in July and August.

And they have plumped for 33-year-old batsman Marsh, an Australia international in all three formats of the game who averages 39.59 in domestic Twenty20s.

Marsh, a regular performer in the Big Bash and Indian Premier Leagues, will arrive in the UK on Sunday and be ready to play Yorkshire's first North Group match against Notts Outlaws on July 7.

He told yorkshireccc.com: "I'm very excited to be linking up with the club soon.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the boys and getting started. I've only heard positive things about the club from previous overseas players and can't wait to be involved. The NatWest T20 Blast is a strong competition and I'm looking forward to contributing to some wins.

"I'll be looking to bring some experience to the group and obviously some runs would be nice too. I've played in a lot of T20 competitions now and hopefully I can bring most of what I've learned over the years to the group and have a really successful campaign together.

"I think we've got a really experienced team with a lot of talented players. Hopefully we can get some momentum going early and put some good performances on the board.

"Having never played at Headingley, I'm really excited by the prospect of that too."

Marsh will follow a long line of Australians to play for Yorkshire in recent years, including Peter Handscomb who will also be available in the Blast.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "It was obviously a bit of a blow to see Travis pull out, but to secure the services of Shaun is a massive coup for us.

"To get someone of his calibre, with his ability in both formats of the game - in T20 and potentially red-ball cricket as well - and at such short notice is fantastic news for us."

