 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Yorkshire off-spinner Azeem Rafiq delighted to pen new one-year deal

17 May 2017 08:40

Yorkshire off-spinner Azeem Rafiq has signed a new one-year deal, the county have announced.

The 26-year-old, who rejoined the White Rose last June following his release in 2014, w ill now remain at Headingley until December 2018.

Rafiq demonstrated his importance to Yorkshire, especially with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid unavailable, by blasting 52 off 30 balls and taking two wickets in Tuesday's Royal London One-Day Cup win over Leicestershire.

He told the club's official website: "I'm absolutely delighted.

"Obviously it's nice that the club has shown faith in me and have backed me again. It's been nice to try and make a difference wherever I can.

"You're always working hard to make sure you give yourself the best chance and I'm absolutely chuffed to bits with how it is going for me personally. More importantly we're winning games together as a Yorkshire side and that's by far the most pleasing part.

"Big thanks must go to Andrew Gale and the coaching staff for having that faith in me."

Source: PA

