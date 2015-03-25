Yorkshire lose Travis Head for T20 Blast campaign

Travis Head will be unavailable for Yorkshire's NatWest T20 Blast campaign this summer after being selected for Australia A's tour of South Africa.

Yorkshire confirmed the 23-year-old batsman's absence in a press statement on Friday morning.

It said: " Travis Head will no longer be representing Yorkshire in this summer's NatWest T20 Blast competition due to international commitments."

Head will captain Australia A in the one-day international tri-series and has been named too in the squad for the longer format on a tour which runs from mid-July to early August.

Yorkshire must therefore decide whether to seek an alternative overseas signing to join Head's fellow Australian Peter Handscomb at Headingley.

Source: PA

