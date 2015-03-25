 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Yorkshire lose Travis Head for T20 Blast campaign

19 May 2017 12:39

Travis Head will be unavailable for Yorkshire's NatWest T20 Blast campaign this summer after being selected for Australia A's tour of South Africa.

Yorkshire confirmed the 23-year-old batsman's absence in a press statement on Friday morning.

It said: " Travis Head will no longer be representing Yorkshire in this summer's NatWest T20 Blast competition due to international commitments."

Head will captain Australia A in the one-day international tri-series and has been named too in the squad for the longer format on a tour which runs from mid-July to early August.

Yorkshire must therefore decide whether to seek an alternative overseas signing to join Head's fellow Australian Peter Handscomb at Headingley.

Source: PA

