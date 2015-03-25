Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale not a 'massive fan' of pink ball

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale was critical of the pink ball after his side's first day-night match in the Specsavers County Championship ended in a draw against Surrey.

The final two days at Headingley were washed out due to heavy rain, and only half a day's play was possible on the second.

The hosts were left on 27 for one in reply to the visitors' 516 for seven, and Gale was left less than impressed with the new format.

"I can't say I'm a massive fan, to be honest," Gale said of the pink ball.

"I think if we're going to go down that (day-night) route, it's got to bring more supporters through the gate and it's hard to know if it worked or not because of the weather.

"But on that first day, were there more supporters here than a normal championship game? I don't think so.

"Maybe give it another go next year to see if it works. But if it doesn't work, put it to bed."

This round of matches was intended to draw in increased crowds and act as practice for England players ahead of the first day-night Test in this country - against West Indies in August - but Joe Root spent just 13 minutes at the crease while Jonny Bairstow did not bat at all.

Surrey bowling coach Stuart Barnes was reserving judgment on the pink ball, having seen so little of it in action.

He said: "It was an interesting experiment to go through.

"The feedback from the players is that there's a period of time when the light makes it more difficult to view it, which could be a potential problem.

"The bowlers, they can only compare it with when they're bowling with the red ball. And we like the red ball because we know it.

"I'm all for experimenting and finding new ways of challenging the players and seeing what they can do, but I haven't seen enough in our training sessions and also our bowlers' bowling.

"I'm all for change if it's for the good of the game. Regarding the pink ball, I'd like to see it a little bit more before I can make a really informed judgement."

Surrey travel back down south in good spirits ahead of Saturday's Royal London One-Day Cup final against Nottinghamshire.

"We're really excited and lucky when we think about it," Barnes said. "We'll have had three Lord's finals in three years, and we're looking to go there and play our A-game, as we have done in the quarter-final and the semi-final.

"If we're able to do that, we know there aren't many sides in the country who can beat us."

Source: PA

