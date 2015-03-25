 
Yorkshire Diamonds claim Roses spoils by defeating Lancashire Thunder

11 August 2017 05:38

Yorkshire Diamonds won their Roses clash against Lancashire Thunder in the Women's Super League by 28 runs.

In a match played as part of a double-header with the men's NatWest T20 Blast match at Headingley, c aptain Lauren Winfield (44) and opening partner Chamari Atapattu (41) put on 72 before Winfield's England team-mate Katherine Brunt hammered 31 to help lift the home side to 162 for four.

Alice Davidson-Richards' rapid unbeaten 22 also played a part before she took three for 20 and Katie Levick captured three for 30 to restrict Lancashire to 134 for seven.

Source: PA

