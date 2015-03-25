Yorkshire crush Roses rivals Lancashire in emphatic fashion

Yorkshire climbed to within two points of leaders Essex in the Specsavers County Championship table after completing a resounding three-day win over Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley.

Lancashire slipped from 141 for four overnight in their second innings to 209 all out, setting a victory target of just 60 half an hour before lunch.

Yorkshire, for whom Tim Bresnan had struck three times with the ball in the morning, knocked off the runs with all 10 wickets to spare inside 21 overs during the early stages of the afternoon.

They took 21 points from their fifth match of the campaign to secure their second Championship win of the season.

This was Lancashire's first defeat in five, and they have still not beaten their closest rivals in the Championship since 2011 when they won at Headingley and went on to claim the title.

Jonathan Trott's watchful century boosted Warwickshire's hopes of saving a draw before Hampshire claimed two early wickets after enforcing the follow-on.

Trott batted for the entire day bar 14 balls at the start of Warwickshire's second innings, collecting his third century of the season with 101 before ending the day 17 not out second time around.

But Warwickshire still trail Hampshire, who had made 515 all out, by 186 runs going into the final day with eight wickets in hand.

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott became the highest wicket taker in the Championship this season when he notched up his 32nd scalp of the campaign in Warwickshire's second innings.

Adam Voges retired hurt with a calf problem as Middlesex found themselves having to work hard to avoid the follow-on against Somerset at Lord's.

The defending champions eventually reached 311 for seven in reply to the visitors' 443 for nine declared.

Voges, the 37-year-old former Australia batsman, had to be helped from the field after sustaining damage to his right leg.

Voges and Paul Stirling had put on 101 for the fourth wicket, but it was Somerset, last year's runners-up, who enjoyed much the better of the day with a highly-disciplined bowling effort.

In Division Two, Worcestershire face an uphill battle against Sussex at the Hove if they are to maintain their winning run as they still need 143 runs to make their hosts bat again.

The visitors resumed on 139 without loss, with openers Daryl Mitchell and Brett D'Oliveira extending their first-wicket partnership to 215.

But Mitchell (121) and D'Oliveira (80) went in quick succession and Worcestershire lost all 10 wickets for 97 as they were all out for 312.

After following on, Worcestershire are on 124 for four, with Mitchell gone for 54, and they still trail by 143 runs.

Northamptonshire need 161 on the final day to win at Durham and secure their third victory of the season.

Mohammad Azharullah took five for 72 as Durham were all out for 376 in their second innings, with Cameron Steel (128) making his maiden first-class century.

Northants, left to chase 205 for victory, were 44 for one at the close, with Rob Newton and Alex Wakeley unbeaten on 25 and 18 respectively.

Nottinghamshire worked their way back into contention on day three of their match against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

After being outplayed for the first half of the contest, when they sustained a first innings deficit of 134 runs, the home county were on 313 for six, a lead of 179, when bad light and rain brought about an early finish.

Samit Patel made 82 and Steven Mullaney 62 for the Division Two leaders, sharing in a stand of 137 for the third wicket.

Source: PA

