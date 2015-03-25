 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Yorkshire and Surrey settle for draw after rain washes out day-night clash

29 June 2017 04:24

Yorkshire and Surrey were forced to settle for a draw after the inaugural round of pink ball day-night cricket ended without a ball bowled on the final two days at Headingley.

Following heavy rain on days two and three, further rain overnight meant umpires Richard Kettleborough and Neil Mallender were forced to abandon play due to concerns over the bowler's run-ups.

The lack of play will be of frustration to England duo Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who had hoped to gain some valuable practice against the pink ball ahead of England's first day-night Test against West Indies later this summer.

Yorkshire were 27 for one when the rain came on Tuesday afternoon, in reply to Surrey's mammoth total of 516 for seven and were keen to get some bonus points on the board, only for the weather to intervene.

Source: PA

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according