Yorkshire and Surrey settle for draw after rain washes out day-night clash

Yorkshire and Surrey were forced to settle for a draw after the inaugural round of pink ball day-night cricket ended without a ball bowled on the final two days at Headingley.

Following heavy rain on days two and three, further rain overnight meant umpires Richard Kettleborough and Neil Mallender were forced to abandon play due to concerns over the bowler's run-ups.

The lack of play will be of frustration to England duo Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who had hoped to gain some valuable practice against the pink ball ahead of England's first day-night Test against West Indies later this summer.

Yorkshire were 27 for one when the rain came on Tuesday afternoon, in reply to Surrey's mammoth total of 516 for seven and were keen to get some bonus points on the board, only for the weather to intervene.

Source: PA

