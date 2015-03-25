Yorkshire all-rounder Will Rhodes to join Warwickshire at end of season

Former England Under-19s captain Will Rhodes will move from Yorkshire to Warwickshire on a two-year contract at the end of this season.

Rhodes, 22, was a member of Yorkshire's 2015 Specsavers County Championship-winning team and in the previous year also led England to third place in the Under-19s World Cup.

Warwickshire's sport director Ashley Giles said: "Will is a genuine all-rounder and very exciting cricketer, who has the versatility to bat anywhere from one to seven while also being a strong addition to our seam bowling attack.

"He is a great character with leadership experience, as a former captain of England Under-19s and Yorkshire Academy. He has a good future ahead of him, and we are delighted to welcome him to Warwickshire."

Source: PA

