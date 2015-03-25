 
Yasir Shah makes Kent switch

05 June 2017 04:54

Kent have signed Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah on a short-term deal.

Yasir will be available for four Specsavers County Championship matches starting agaunst Durham on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is the second fastest bowler of all-time to take 100 wickets in Test cricket, achieving the feat in just 17 matches, and currently has 149 at 29.91.

Yasir, who also took 19 wickets in four Tests in England last summer, said: "I'm very happy to return to England and play county cricket for the first time. I've heard positive things about the county and hope to contribute to the team.

"I've enjoyed my previous visits to England and look forward to playing in front of the Kent supporters at Canterbury and Beckenham."

Head coach Matt Walker added: "Yasir is one of the finest spinners in the world and will add something different to our attack.

"Taking 20 wickets consistently in red-ball cricket will be key to our promotion chances and a bowler of Yasir's calibre will help to us achieve that and rotate our attack at a key period in the season."

Source: PA

