 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Wyatt hits century as record-breaking England end Ashes series on a high

21 November 2017 01:54

England made the highest successful run chase in a Women's T20 International to draw the Ashes series with Australia at 8-8.

Hosts Australia had already retained the Ashes, but the tourists finished on a high after Danni Wyatt hit her side's first T20 century to help England reach their victory target of 179 with four wickets and one over to spare.

Beth Mooney had earlier been similarly impressive in scoring 117 not out from 70 balls to become the second Australian to make a T20 hundred - and only fifth player ever - as the home side made 178 for two at Canberra.

After England had suffered a late wobble, losing captain Heather Knight (51), Wyatt (100) and Katherine Brunt (five) in quick succession from 169 for three, Fran Wilson scooped the winning boundary.

That earned England a 2-1 victory in the T20 matches, and an 8-8 tie in the multi-format series, although holders Australia retain the Ashes.

Knight was named player of the series, one her team began unconvincingly as they lost the chance to win the Ashes, and she told BT Sport: "I didn't start the T20 series how I wanted, but to finish like that and play second fiddle to Danni was brilliant.

"What a series it's been. Beth Mooney was outstanding. For her to be on the losing side, it shouldn't be that way. It's been a long seven weeks, but to come away and finish like that, we can be proud."

Wyatt was the player of the match after hitting 13 fours and two sixes in her stunning 57-ball knock, and she added: "I've been in the nets for five weeks so I was ready. It's surreal, I still can't believe what happened."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as