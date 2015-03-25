 
Wrist injury forces Sussex batsman Matt Machan to retire aged 26

28 July 2017 02:09

Sussex batsman Matt Machan has been forced to retire from professional cricket at the age of 26 due to a wrist injury.

The Scotland international , who averaged 33.36 in 23 one-day internationals and 40.70 in 13 Twenty20s for his country, spent 16 years at Hove.

Machan said: "It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that I have to announce my retirement from the professional game due to a wrist injury.

"Following medical advice, my long-term health is most important to me and I have to take that into account.

"I would like to thank everyone involved with the club for making the last 16 years so memorable, from under-10 right through until today.

"I have met some great people and made some great friends and take away memories that will last forever.

"I believe as a batsman I was only just starting to come into my own and it is a real shame that this has been cut short so early as I believe I had so much still to offer Sussex over the next few years.

"I'd like to thank all the players, support staff and everyone at the club who has helped me out. I look forward to watching the boys from the other side of the line and supporting Sussex Cricket for many years to come.

"Lastly, I'd like to thank my family for being very supportive and without them none of this would have been at all possible."

Source: PA

