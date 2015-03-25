Wrap of Sunday's T20 Blast fixtures

There were two centuries and three last-over finishes on another exciting day of NatWest T20 Blast action.

Here, Press Association Sport wraps up the pick of the day's action.

GAME OF THE DAY

It went down to the very last ball at Liverpool as Leicestershire toppled Lancashire by three wickets. Liam Livingstone (48) and Jos Buttler (39) combined for over half of Lancashire's total of 173 for nine but they were overshadowed by Colin Ackermann, who struck an unbeaten 62 and held his nerve to score the winning runs from the game's final delivery.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Great win today! Bowlers finished very well! Good to finally get a win away at Durham!! Looking forward to Tuesday at home ????" - Ben Duckett enjoyed himself in the North-East as reigning champions Northamptonshire beat Durham in a rematch of last year's final.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Colin Ingram headed to the middle in the third over with Glamorgan five for one. He left at the end of the 20 overs having smashed 101 off 47 deliveries and with the scoreboard reading 198 for three. Not content with that, he took two wickets to help his side to an 18-run win.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Is there anything more glorious in cricket than hitting a six off the final ball to secure victory? Leicestershire's Ackermann only needed to score two runs from the final delivery to complete victory, but he went for the stylish option, whacking the ball over cover for his second maximum.

CURRAN CLASS

Tom Curran has played two matches in this year's Blast. In both games he's bowled the final over. The first time the opposition needed 10 runs to win, the second it was 12. On both occasions, Surrey won. This time, Somerset were on the wrong end of a tight finish as Curran conceded seven from the final six balls. It was a terrific response from the England bowler, who had leaked successive sixes off the first two deliveries of the 18th over.

STAT OF THE DAY

Ingram's 46-ball century was the fastest format ton in Glamorgan's history. It was also the first of this season's Blast, soon followed by the second as Luke Wright hit 101 in Sussex's reply.

BEYOND THE BOUNDARY

There was good news from Nottinghamshire as the Outlaws confirmed Luke Fletcher had been discharged from hospital. The 28-year-old was struck on the head by a ball hit back down the ground during Saturday's action.

