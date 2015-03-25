Wrap of Sunday's NatWest T20 Blast fixtures

A couple of matches fell victim to the wet weather but there were still plenty of talking points in the five NatWest T20 Blast matches which did go ahead of Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport wraps up the pick of the action.

GAME OF THE DAY

A rain-shortened contest between Sussex and Kent ended in a dramatic Duckworth-Lewis draw. Chris Nash needed two runs to win - and one to tie - from the last ball. He drove it to Alex Blake, who sprinted in to pick up and throw down the stumps at the bowler's end to run out Laurie Evans, before wheeling away with his arms aloft.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in an over but it was not enough to steal the thunder of Yorkshire's David Willey. The latter grabbed the headlines with a career-best 118 at Headingley. His 55-ball assault included nine fours and eight sixes as the hosts secured a 37-run success.

SHOT OF THE DAY

He may not have done enough for player of the day but any of Whiteley's maximums could have been selected for Sunday's best shot. It could take some time for Yorkshire's left-arm spinner Karl Carver to remove Whiteley from his mind after each of his deliveries in the 15th over - aside from one wide - were expertly dispatched over the boundary.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Another great performance from the boys. Strong week. That boy Willey ain't bad. Thanks for your support. #momentum," Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale (@GaleyLad) was understandably impressed by his players' performance.

STAT OF THE DAY

Sheffield-born Whiteley became the sixth man in world cricket to manage six sixes in an over, including Lancashire's Jordan Clark, who did it in a second-team game against Yorkshire in 2013.

