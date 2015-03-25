Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures

There was a first for Notts Outlaws and Kevin Pietersen was in the spotlight again on a busy night in the NatWest T20 Blast.

Only half of Friday's eight matches were completed but there were plenty of talking points in the games that did go the distance.

Here, Press Association Sport wraps up the pick of the action.

GAME OF THE DAY

There were runs galore at Trent Bridge, where Nottinghamshire posted their highest T20 score before Derbyshire fell just s ix runs short of their victory target of 228.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"A record T20 crowd in for this match of 14,123. Thanks so much for your fantastic support! #Outlawed" - Nottinghamshire thank the spectators that packed in to watch the Trent Bridge thriller.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Riki Wessels is a dangerous player and Derbyshire found out just how destructive he can be as he smashed 11 fours and seven sixes in his thrilling 110 off only 54 balls. An honourable mention to Wayne Madsen, who blasted 86 from just 44 deliveries as the Falcons fell agonisingly short.

SHOT OF THE DAY

T20 cricket is all about ingenuity and Ollie Pope may well have invented a new shot on Friday evening. The Surrey batsman set himself for a reverse sweep but had to readjust when Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones bowled a short ball. Pope improvised to reverse pull the ball for four on his way to an important 31 off 24 balls. The 'Popescope' and 'Perispope' have been suggested as names for the shot.

STAT OF THE DAY

Wessels' innings was a long time coming for Notts, who had never had a T20 centurion before the opener smashed Derbyshire to all parts. It is quite incredible when you consider Alex Hales and Michael Lumb led their batting for many years.

KP NUTS

Pietersen was a fitness doubt with a calf injury but the former England batsman was never going to miss a London derby in front of a packed house. In the end, Pietersen's love of the spotlight almost cost Surrey as he ran out a well-set Aaron Finch first ball before calling for a runner and eventually departing for a skittish four from nine deliveries.

BEYOND THE BOUNDARY

Earlier this week Pietersen refused to rule out representing South Africa once he re-qualifies in 2019. He told former team-mate Andrew Flintoff - now working for Sky Sports - before Surrey's match against Middlesex that he still has the desire to play international cricket and could represent the country of his birth, while he claimed he could outperform many of England's current Test batsmen left-handed and without pads. The 37-year-old certainly has not lost any confidence.

Source: PA

