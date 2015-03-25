Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

GAME OF THE DAY

Northamptonshire and Birmingham's match at Edgbaston went down to the final ball, when the holders pulled off their second consecutive victory. Chasing 157 to win, the Steelbacks needed six from the final over and then one from the last delivery, which Rob Keogh smashed for four.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Oh my @joed1986. Oh my!!" - Kent all-rounder Will Gidman cannot believe the knock Joe Denly played to see off Surrey.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Denly smashed an unbeaten career-best 116 off just 63 balls to help Kent chase down Surrey's 205 for five with eight wickets and three balls to spare. The former England batsman blasted 10 fours and six sixes, sharing an opening stand of 163 with Daniel Bell-Drummond, to condemn Surrey to their second defeat in as many nights, this time in front of a full house at The Oval.

SHOT OF THE DAY

In a week that saw England Women all-rounder Natalie Sciver unveil her 'Nat-meg' shot during the World Cup, Liam Livingstone followed suit with a unique stroke of his own on Friday night. The England batsman got down on one knee, presumably to scoop the ball over the wicketkeeper's head, but instead opted to flick it over the slips for four without looking.

FANS FLOCKS IN

After the London derby between Middlesex and Surrey attracted over 27,00 at Lord's on Thursday night, the Roses battle at Old Trafford brought over 19,000 people through the turnstiles at Old Trafford to show that the NatWest T20 Blast is still as popular as ever.

CARBERRY AND CRANE LIFT HAMPSHIRE

England players past and present starred for Hampshire in their victory over Middlesex. Michael Carberry smashed 77 off just 45 balls, including four fours and five sixes, as Hampshire posted 189 for eight and then Mason Crane took three for 15 with his leg-spin.

STAT OF THE DAY

Clint McKay's five-wicket haul against Worcestershire went into the history books. The Australian's five for 11 from four overs were his best T20 return, Leicestershire's greatest figures, and the first five-for of the competition this season.

BEYOND THE BOUNDARY

Yorkshire skipper Tim Bresnan announced his side would pay tribute to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, who lost his cancer battle last week, by wearing football shirts in the warm-up to their Roses match with Lancashire. The White Rose later tweeted a picture of the squad wearing their shirts, which included Leeds, Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Barcelona.

