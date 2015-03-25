 
World XI set to tour Pakistan ahead of potential West Indies series

21 August 2017 02:54

A World XI is set to undertake a week-long Twenty20 tour of Pakistan next month.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed the long-projected September trip, with former England coach Andy Flower helping to prepare a 15-man squad, according to Cricinfo.

It is also hoped West Indies will follow in a bilateral tour in November.

Only Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have played in Pakistan since 2009, when a deadly terror attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore brought an end to that year's Test series.

The final of the Pakistan Super League was, however, held in Lahore five months ago - involving England's Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan in a fixture which passed without any security incidents.

Lahore is again the prospective venue for the World XI matches, with presidential level protection promised for players and officials - as for the PSL final in March.

Sethi is also optimistic of confirmation soon for the West Indies tour.

He said at a press conference: "Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the West Indies play three T20 matches against the Pakistan cricket team in Lahore."

A West Indies Cricket Board statement added: " The tour would be subject to the safe conclusion of the ICC World XI team's three match series in Lahore in September and affirmation of manageable security by the ICC sponsored international security company overseeing the security arrangements of the World XI in September.

"This follows discussions between CWI President, Dave Cameron and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi. Both sides expressed a desire to facilitate the return of international cricket to Pakistan."

Source: PA

