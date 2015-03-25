Worcestershire's injured overseas all-rounder John Hastings returns to Australia

Worcestershire's Australian all-rounder John Hastings will miss the rest of the summer after suffering a bone-stress injury in his foot during the Specsavers County Championship defeat at home to Sussex.

Hastings, who has taken 16 wickets and hit one half-century in six championship matches this season, has been recalled by Cricket Australia to undergo his rehabilitation down under.

The Pears will try to find an overseas signing to replace Hastings, who also has a NatWest T20 Blast 50 and eight wickets in nine fixtures, before he returns next season

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes said: "A club like us are always looking to fill the full quota of overseas players, and we will certainly be trying.

"Whether we achieve that we don't know, but we are certainly looking into alternative plans.

"(John) is back next year and very much looking forward to that."

Source: PA

