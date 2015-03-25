 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Worcestershire's injured overseas all-rounder John Hastings returns to Australia

09 August 2017 11:23

Worcestershire's Australian all-rounder John Hastings will miss the rest of the summer after suffering a bone-stress injury in his foot during the Specsavers County Championship defeat at home to Sussex.

Hastings, who has taken 16 wickets and hit one half-century in six championship matches this season, has been recalled by Cricket Australia to undergo his rehabilitation down under.

The Pears will try to find an overseas signing to replace Hastings, who also has a NatWest T20 Blast 50 and eight wickets in nine fixtures, before he returns next season

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes said: "A club like us are always looking to fill the full quota of overseas players, and we will certainly be trying.

"Whether we achieve that we don't know, but we are certainly looking into alternative plans.

"(John) is back next year and very much looking forward to that."

Source: PA

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.