Worcestershire's Alex Hepburn charged with rape

Worcestershire's Alex Hepburn has been charged with raping a woman after an investigation by West Mercia Police.

The county said the all-rounder has been suspended on full pay after being charged with two counts of rape alleged to have been committed on Saturday, April 1 this year.

The West Mercia force has confirmed that Hepburn, aged 21, of Diglis, Worcester, was charged earlier this month and would appear before magistrates in the city on December 7.

In a statement, the Australian-born player's club said: "Worcestershire CCC can confirm that Alex Hepburn was charged on the 9th November with two counts of rape following an investigation by West Mercia Police.

"Hepburn has been suspended on full pay pending further investigation and will next appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on 7th December 2017.

"As the matter is now subject to criminal proceedings the club is unable to provide any further comment at this stage."

Worcestershire also confirmed that it was dealing with a disciplinary matter involving director of cricket Steve Rhodes, which relates solely to his role at the club.

"The matter is ongoing so at this time there will be no further comment," the club statement added.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesman told ESPNcricinfo: "The ECB can confirm Steve Rhodes will not be travelling to South Africa as head coach to the Young Lions on secondment from Worcestershire.

"Richard Dawson, the Gloucestershire head coach, will take on the role of head coach to the Young Lions squad in South Africa."

Source: PA

