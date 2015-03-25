Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes named England U19s interim boss

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes has been named England Under-19s interim head coach.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced Rhodes will take charge of the Young Lions until the end of the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in early 2018 following Andy Hurry's appointment as Somerset's director of cricket.

Former England wicketkeeper Rhodes, who will continue in his role at Worcestershire, will link up with the squad at a warm-weather training camp in Spain in November, initially working alongside Hurry.

ECB performance director David Parsons said: "Losing Andy at the start of a busy and challenging winter left us needing to find a high-quality replacement, and we believe that appointing Steve Rhodes on an interim basis is an excellent solution.

"Steve will work alongside Andy in the early stages of the Young Lions winter programme, before taking over ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

"His appointment allows us to take our time over searching for a permanent successor to Andy Hurry as head coach of the Young Lions programme.

"We are grateful to Worcestershire for allowing Steve to join us."

Rhodes, who has previously worked with England Lions, said: "It is an honour to be asked to work for your country at any level, and I'm really excited about this chance to work with the Young Lions this winter."

Source: PA

