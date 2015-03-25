 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes named England U19s interim boss

06 October 2017 02:54

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes has been named England Under-19s interim head coach.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced Rhodes will take charge of the Young Lions until the end of the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in early 2018 following Andy Hurry's appointment as Somerset's director of cricket.

Former England wicketkeeper Rhodes, who will continue in his role at Worcestershire, will link up with the squad at a warm-weather training camp in Spain in November, initially working alongside Hurry.

ECB performance director David Parsons said: "Losing Andy at the start of a busy and challenging winter left us needing to find a high-quality replacement, and we believe that appointing Steve Rhodes on an interim basis is an excellent solution.

"Steve will work alongside Andy in the early stages of the Young Lions winter programme, before taking over ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

"His appointment allows us to take our time over searching for a permanent successor to Andy Hurry as head coach of the Young Lions programme.

"We are grateful to Worcestershire for allowing Steve to join us."

Rhodes, who has previously worked with England Lions, said: "It is an honour to be asked to work for your country at any level, and I'm really excited about this chance to work with the Young Lions this winter."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.