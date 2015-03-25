Windies in a spin as India take unassailable lead in ODI series

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day international series with West Indies after a 93-run victory in Antigua.

The spin twins took a combined six for 69 from their 20 overs while Kedar Jadhav ended their misery with his only delivery, skittling last man Kesrick Williams, with the Windies slumping to 158 all out after 38.1 overs.

Only four Windies players reached double figures, Jason Mohammed top-scored with 40, and they lost their final five wickets for the addition of only 17 runs after being set a moderate 252 victory target.

India were only able to amass 251 for four in challenging conditions after being put into bat in the third of five ODIs, which had a delayed start due to overnight rain.

Ajinkya Rahane followed up his ton in the last match with a becalmed 72 at the top of the order before Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with a near run-a-ball 78, while Jadhav's 40 from 26 deliveries gave India's innings some late impetus.

While the Windies may have had hope of reeling in the tourists at the halfway point as the pitch started to dry out, they were ultimately undone by Kuldeep and Ashwin, and need to win the final two matches to at least square the series.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.