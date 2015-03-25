 
Westley's Ashes hopes in the balance

25 September 2017 03:24

Tom Westley's hopes of making the England Ashes party, to be announced on Wednesday, suffered a double blow against Yorkshire at Chelmsford.

In fending off a ball from Steven Patterson that reared up, struck him on the glove and looped to Adam Lyth at second slip, Westley was out for 13.

He was already on his way before the umpire's finger went up and his exit turned into a determined dash as he reached the pavilion. And instead of heading to the changing room he bounded up another flight of stairs straight into the physio's room to have the hand examined.

It was the only ball that misbehaved during the morning session and Westley's departure precipitated a pre-lunch collapse as Essex went from 63 for one to 84 for five at the interval.

Westley's place at number three in the England batting line-up is hardly secure anyway, given an unconvincing first summer in the national side.

The 28-year-old averaged 24 across five Tests against South Africa and West Indies, passing 50 once in nine innings,

With Gary Ballance back from injury and James Vince mooted for a recall, Westley's place in Joe Root's side could be even more under threat now.

Source: PA

