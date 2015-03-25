 
West Indies win rain-affected game with Afghanistan to seal T20 series success

04 June 2017 05:09

West Indies won their three-match T20 series against Afghanistan on Saturday with a 33-run victory in a rain-affected contest on St Kitts.

Friday's six-wicket success at Basseterre meant the hosts would clinch the series with another success the following day.

In a game reduced to 15 overs, West Indies totalled 112 for three after winning the toss, with Chadwick Walton (29), Evin Lewis (25) and Marlon Samuels (22) leading the effort.

The tourists slumped to 19 for three in pursuit of a revised target of 123 and they were well short on 93 when top scorer Karim Janat was the last man out for 20, with nine balls remaining.

Kesrick Williams fittingly took the final wicket, giving him figures of three wickets for 11 runs from 15 balls.

The third and final match in the series takes place at the same venue on Monday.

Source: PA

