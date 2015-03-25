 
West Indies take control in Bulawayo

23 October 2017 01:54

The West Indies took command of a low-scoring first Test against Zimbabwe after dismissing the home side for just 159 in Bulawayo.

On a spin-friendly pitch at Queens Sports Club, Devendra Bishoo recovered from seeing his first ball hit for six to claim five for 79 from 24 overs to help his side claim a 60-run first-innings lead.

Opener Hamilton Masakadza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 42 and Craig Ervine made 39, but the hosts crucially lost their last six wickets for just 49 runs.

Kieran Powell, who made 56 in the first innings, could only manage 17 the second time around before being bowled by Graeme Cremer, but Kraigg Brathwaite (38 not out) and Kyle Hope (32 not out) took the tourists to 88 for one at stumps on day two, a lead of 148.

