 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

West Indies skipper Jason Holder banned for slow over-rate

05 December 2017 09:54

West Indies captain Jason Holder has been suspended for the second Test against New Zealand because of a slow over-rate during the series opener.

Holder has also been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the Windies side fined 30 per cent each, after the tourists were ruled to be three overs short of their target in the first Test in Wellington, the International Cricket Council has announced.

It is the second time this year that Holder has been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence, having also been sanctioned during April's Jamaica Test against Pakistan.

That means the 26-year-old must now sit out the second and final Test against the Black Caps, which starts in Hamilton on Saturday.

New Zealand won the first Test by an innings and 67 runs.

Source: PA

