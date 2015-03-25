 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

West Indies players focused on silencing their critics ahead of England series

31 July 2017 07:23

West Indies have arrived for their tour of England focused on silencing their critics.

They have also experienced the "bitter disappointment" of missing out on the Champions Trophy, but despite their greater experience their coach Stuart Law insists they should not be favourites with the pink ball.

The day-night Test at Edgbaston from August 17 represents the first ever in England and the first time the hosts will compete with the Dukes ball.

West Indies used one against Pakistan on their tour of the United Arab Emirates late last year, but despite its potential significance Law is wary of the change in conditions.

The Australian also stressed his team are in a positive place, regardless of the criticism they have received.

"We've heard a few things that have been said about this team and are using that to spur us forward and hopefully can put that into our practice games so we hit that first Test match (at Edgbaston) with every base covered," the 48-year-old told Press Association Sport.

"We did a lot of soul searching and mental preparation: finding out where the players are at. The number one on the hit list is playing a Test match at Lord's. They're jumping out of their skin to play.

"We've given some of the better teams in the world a run for their money in recent times, since I've arrived (in January). We beat Pakistan in a Test match and nearly drew the series. We're getting better every day and the boys are really responding to the work ethic we've put into this group."

Of their pink ball preparations, the former Essex batsman said: "We've got to embrace it, we can't dodge it. We're going to try and get as much pink ball practice in as we can.

"We're trying to organise a couple of games with it before we hit that first Test match.

"It can probably be seen to be an advantage (that we've already played with one), but it's just whoever plays well on the day. At the moment it's a two-horse race: you can't say one side's stacked higher than the other.

"You can't really compare conditions: 40 degrees (in the UAE) to 15 (here), it's a big difference.

"It was disappointing missing out on a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy; the players were bitterly disappointed they didn't go.

"But at the moment we're focused solely on the five-day game. We've got some fast bowlers, some quality batsmen, some youth, and a little bit of experience. One thing we can't go in with is fear: we've just got to enjoy it.

"Everyone's excited to be here. it's probably the best tour you can be on."

Source: PA

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.