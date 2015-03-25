West Indies edge past India to pull one back in ODI series

West Indies could yet salvage a draw in their one-day series against India following a thrilling 11-run win in the fourth international in Antigua.

India appeared on course for a third straight win after restricting their hosts to 189 for nine, but West Indies fought back to bowl the tourists out for 178 and they now trail 2-1 in the five-match series with one remaining.

West Indies pace bowler and skipper Jason Holder took five for 27 as India, who required 20 from the final 20 balls, lost their last four wickets for 19 runs.

India captain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja appeared to be in control with their side on 173 for six in the 48th over.

But Holder had Jadeja caught by Rovman Powell for 11 and for the addition of four more runs Dhoni was caught by Alzarri Joseph off Kesrick Williams for 54.

Holder then skittled out Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami as India fell short.

India's Umesh Yadav (three for 36), Hardik Pandya (three for 40) and Kuldeep Yadav (two for 31) did most to keep the hosts' batsmen under wraps.

West Indies' openers Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope top-scored after both making 35, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

After the first game was abandoned, India won the second and third ODIs by 105 and 93 runs respectively and now head to Jamaica for the final match on July 6.

Source: PA

