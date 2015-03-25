 
West Indies collapse to embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan

10 June 2017 03:39

West Indies sank to a new low after they collapsed to a 63-run defeat to Afghanistan in the first One Day International in St Lucia.

The Windies, who are not ranked high enough to be competing in the Champions Trophy in England, were bowled out for just 149 as the tourists earned a first ODI victory over a full member side other than Zimbabwe.

Rashid Khan was Afghanistan's hero as he ran through the Windies' batting line-up, taking stunning figures of seven for 18 - the fourth best return in ODI history.

The hosts looked on course to chase down a modest target of 213 when they were 68 for two in the 23rd over, but Rashid got to work and reduced them to 70 for six and there was no way back after that.

Javed Ahmadi starred with the bat for Afghanistan, compiling a 102-ball 81, while some powerful hitting from Gulbadin Naib, who whacked 41 off 28 balls, inflicted some late damage on their way to 212 for six.

Source: PA

