West Indies collapse helps New Zealand to innings victory in Wellington

The West Indies collapsed on day four of the first Test against New Zealand as the Black Caps claimed victory in Wellington by an innings and 67 runs.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer had helped cut West Indies' deficit to 172 runs on day three as New Zealand struggled to take wickets - ending the day at 214 for two.

But on Monday, New Zealand did not face the same problem seeing off the Windies for 319 in under an hour after the lunch break.

Brathwaite went for an lbw just nine runs short of his century on 91, having only added 17 runs alongside Shai Hope at the crease.

Colin de Grandhomme - who struck the second fastest maiden Test century by a New Zealand batsman - then helped put New Zealand in a commanding position, catching Hope on 37.

As lunch approached, the Windies struggled to fight back and with the first ball after the interval, de Grandhomme took the wicket of Sunil Ambris, who was caught at wide slip.

A clatter of wickets saw the West Indies collapse from 288 for seven to 319 all out - 67 runs short of making their hosts bat again.

Among the highlights of the series opener was Tom Blundell, 27, who made a century on his Test debut for New Zealand, the wicketkeeper-batsman reaching the milestone shortly before the Black Caps declared on 520 for nine after their solitary innings.

The second Test starts at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Source: PA

