West Indies captain Jason Holder reprimanded by ICC for 'inappropriate comments'

West Indies captain Jason Holder has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during the second Test against England.

The all-rounder accepted breaching the ICC's code of conduct on the fourth day at Headingley after seeing an edge off his bowling go down, when Dawid Malan was dropped on 32 by Kieran Powell after wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich had withdrawn his gloves at the last moment.

Holder's "inappropriate comments" were heard by on-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Chris Gaffaney and, as a consequence, one demerit point has been added to the Barbadian's record.

If the 25-year-old receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period then he faces a suspension.

An ICC statement said: "During the 70th over of England's second innings, Holder, who was the bowler, twice made inappropriate comments in frustration which were audible enough to be heard by both the on-field umpires.

"After the end of the day's play, Holder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates elite panel of ICC match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

Holder is the second player to be charged by the ICC in this Test, with Ben Stokes receiving a demerit point for a similar offence on day two.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.