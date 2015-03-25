 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

West Indies beat Afghanistan in first T20 international at Basseterre

03 June 2017 03:39

The West Indies beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the first T20 international at Basseterre.

The tourists won the toss in St Kitts and chose to bat but they could only total 110, after slipping to 58 for eight. Rashid Khan top-scored with 33 from 27 balls.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine took three wickets and Kesrick Williams and Carlos Brathwaite two each.

The hosts had 33 runs on the board by the time they lost their first wicket, Chadwick Walton, in the fourth over.

They passed their target with 21 balls to spare, with Marlon Samuels (35) and Evin Lewis (26) flourishing.

The second match in the three-match series takes place at the same venue on Saturday,

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most