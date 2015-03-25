Welcome sense of deja vu for Faf du Plessis ahead of third Test against England

Faf du Plessis is experiencing a welcome sense of deja vu as his South Africa tourists once again pile the pressure on high-profile hosts.

The South Africa captain is already beginning to wonder if recent history is about to repeat itself this summer, after his team's 340-run trouncing of England at Trent Bridge levelled the Investec series at 1-1 with two to play.

On the eve of the third Test at The Oval, he happily drew comparisons with South Africa's 2-1 victory in Australia last winter.

"The situation felt very similar," said Du Plessis, who has cracked the winning habit in his short tenure so far - with four series successes out of four and defeat in just one Test from 13.

England came in for plenty of flak after their setback in Nottingham, as did Australia seven months ago - even after winning the first Test against South Africa.

"There was quite a bit of press against the Australian cricket team, and then we stepped our game up even more in the second Test," added Du Plessis.

"Then after that, it was a free-for-all - and you could see the Australian team were feeling a bit of pressure."

Du Plessis, of course, is revelling in the prospect of a repeat performance.

"I see it as a nice thing for us to be in as the opposition.

"All teams don't want to feel the pressure, and you do feel the pressure when you don't play your best cricket - that's part of the game.

"We will certainly try and make use of pressure wherever we can."

South Africa were far too good for England at Trent Bridge, and on paper will be stronger still for the return of Kagiso Rabada following his one-match ban for swearing after dismissing Ben Stokes in the series opener.

"I'm excited to see what 'KG' is going to bring to this game," said Du Plessis.

"With the time off, always as a player it makes you a little bit hungry again - and the fact that we have done well in the previous game will add as motivation.

"I assume he'll be raring to get that ball in his hand."

As for England's two confirmed debutants, South Africa have already had a brief preview of each.

Toby Roland-Jones' maiden one-day international was at Lord's in May, when South Africa won a dead-rubber contest - while Tom Westley made a century for England Lions against the tourists in his most recent first-class innings.

Du Plessis and South Africa's linchpin seamer Vernon Philander were absent then, and the captain promises a very different test in prospect for England's new number three.

"I don't know anything about Tom Westley," he said.

"Well done to him for getting a 100, but I can promise you the intensity of a warm-up game versus a Test match. he will play against a different attack tomorrow."

Source: PA

