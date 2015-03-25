 
Warwickshire's William Porterfield to return to Ireland at the end of the season

04 September 2017 09:24

Ireland skipper William Porterfield will return to his homeland when his Warwickshire contract expires at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The 32-year-old batsman, a former Bears vice-captain, has played 129 times for Warwickshire and made 68 Twenty20 appearances for Birmingham following his arrival at Edgbaston from Gloucestershire in 2011.

Porterfield has struggled for a regular spot in Warwickshire's changing side this term and, with Ireland gearing up for Test cricket, he will return home at the end of the campaign.

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles said: "In addition to his contributions with the bat, William has been our vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the last two years.

"His leadership experience and support in the dressing room has been a great asset for the club and we wish him the very best in his career with Ireland."

All-rounder Ateeq Javid, a Warwickshire academy graduate, will follow Porterfield out of the door after signing a two-year deal at Leicestershire.

Giles added: "Ateeq grew up in Birmingham and is a Bear through and through. It's always sad when we see homegrown players leave the club, but we recognise the opportunity for him at Leicestershire and wish him every success in the future."

Javid, 25, added: "The time is right to make a move, fight for a place and hopefully play regular cricket across all formats."

Source: PA

