Wanidu Hasaranga takes a hat-trick as Sri Lanka get the better of Zimbabwe

02 July 2017 12:39

Teenager Wanidu Hasaranga took a debut hat-trick as Sri Lanka levelled their one-day international series against Zimbabwe with a seven-wicket win in Galle.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner took the last three Zimbabwe wickets to fall as the visitors were dismissed for 155 in just 33.4 overs.

Hasaranga became the fifth Sri Lanka bowler to claim an ODI hat-trick, and only the third to do so on debut after Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Fellow spinner Lakshan Sandakan claimed ODI best figures of four for 52 and Sri Lanka comfortably reached 158 for three in reply with 19.5 overs to spare.

Upul Tharanga top scored with an unbeaten 75 from 86 balls and the f ive-match series now stands at 1-1 ahead of the third game in Hambantota on Thursday.

Source: PA

