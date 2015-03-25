Wahab Riaz ruled out of Champions Trophy by ankle injury

Paceman Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with an ankle injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

Riaz was unable to complete his ninth over in the 124-run defeat by rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday and will play no further part in the tournament.

Scans showed he would need at least two weeks of recovery time and t he PCB has applied for a replacement.

The International Cricket Council's tournament technical committee will consider the request before Pakistan's next group game against South Africa on Wednesday.

Fellow seamer Mohammad Amir also left the field mid-over in the same match but he was suffering from cramp and is set to be fit to take on the Proteas.

Source: PA

