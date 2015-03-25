Virat Kohli reserves praise for bowlers after India demolish South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli praised his bowling attack as they demolished the South Africa batting line-up to seal a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

The reigning champions were far too good for their opponents at the Oval as they won by eight wickets after easily chasing down a modest target of 192.

South Africa started slowly with the bat but were seemingly building a sensible innings, with opener Quinton de Kock hitting 53.

The likes of skipper AB de Villiers (16) and David Miller (one) were victims of poor communication as three players were run out - with India taking eight wickets for 51 runs.

In return they never looked in trouble as Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Kohli (76 not out) enjoyed themselves with some big hitting.

But it was the bowlers who were hailed by Kohli after the convincing win.

"The pressure was built by the bowlers and that I think resulted in those breakthroughs we got in the field," he said.

"It is important to grab those opportunities. We wanted to improve our fielding, it was something we required and before we went out we had a chat in the huddle and I said I wanted everyone's intensity to go up, that is a conscious effort we have to make.

"All of the bowlers executed their plan so well in such a big game and to be able to bowl like that against a batting line up of their ability, we can feel confident and would like to take it forward into the semis."

Kohli said there was nothing for him to criticise as India continued on in their quest to defend the trophy.

"I can't pinpoint any negatives from the day, it was our best game yet,"

"The small things are something we are focusing on. Until you have a team effort you can't win games, especially in conditions you are unfamiliar with.

"You have to understand how to finish games off, luckily we got their big strikers out early. The bowlers stuck to their lines and got us the breakthroughs when we needed them."

South Africa captain De Villiers was one of the three players run out in the opening innings and it was his dismissal which led to the collapse.

Despite that, the 33-year-old still believes he is the right man to take the team forward and feels he can lead them to World Cup success in 2019.

"It is always very disappointing when we lose but the way we lost was the most disappointing," he said.

"Through soft dismissals we lost our way and that was the part that hurt the most. Run-outs happen but three in one innings is not how we want to play our cricket that is for sure.

"I'm a good captain and I can take this team forward and win the World Cup I believe, I love doing it.

"Not a lot of people believe me but I feel it is pretty close, it is very difficult to say that after a performance like this but that is what I believe in my heart."

Source: PA

