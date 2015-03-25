Virat Kohli ready to deal with expectations as India face bitter rivals Pakistan

Virat Kohli's knack of dealing with the expectations of 600 million cricket-crazy India supporters will be put to the test as never before in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

A global broadcast audience of more than half-a-billion is being projected for Sunday's showdown between two of the sport's fiercest rivals.

Kohli will be cast centre stage as India captain in front of a mere 24,500 sell-out crowd at The Oval, and his primary task will be to keep his composure at the crease and in the field as the overwhelming favourites bid to retain their title.

At the age of 28, his stellar career to date has made him an expert at setting aside the scrutiny and pressure - to the tune of 27 one-day international hundreds and counting, for example.

It is quite a feat, and one which has had to be learned and honed.

"You can't think of those things when you step on to the field," said Kohli.

"I know there are expectations, I know there are people that expect the team and me to do well every time we play. But I understand as a player and as a person that it's not possible."

Instead, his personal method is to visualise success and have faith in his and his team's ability, but not to believe in miracles.

"You have to be close to reality," said Kohli. "This is a part of being an Indian cricketer, you have to find a way to deal with it.

"You can't ignore it. You have to maintain a balance and then focus on what you need to do on the field.

"I think I've been able to strike a good balance until now and I'm sure I'll be fine tomorrow."

Off the pitch, he cites a selective approach to Twitter et al as a handy tactic too.

"The biggest thing is to stay off social media," said the India captain.

"It sounds funny, but honestly it's so important to stay away from those things - to connect to things that matter, the things that a sportsman needs to take care of.

"If you're too distracted listening to too many suggestions or players or criticism, then you can't focus on what you need to think as a sportsman first to be able to lead the team and then help the others in the team as well.

"The more relaxed you stay in these situations it's a good thing, because it helps you take better decisions when you are composed and calm mentally."

Kohli is famed for his ability to underpin successful run chases, having hit 15 of his centuries in those circumstances, and is convinced that positive thinking gives him an edge.

"If you are thinking 'we are three down and I might get out', then you will get out," he said.

"If you're thinking 'we're three down, I'm going to counter-attack and get the team back on track', it ends up happening, because you're convinced about it.

"That's something I work on. I visualise a lot, and I see myself in difficult situations and actually convincing myself that I can pull the team out in those situations.

"It won't happen every time, but eight out of 10 times it will end up happening because you're so convinced about it."

He nonetheless has great respect for opponents who fell well short in their 124-run Group B defeat against India two weeks ago, but will arrive with a point to prove on the biggest stage.

"On their day they can beat any side in the world," said Kohli.

"That's the kind of players they have, we're quite aware of that.

"But, at the same time, neither are we too intimidated nor are we too arrogant about what we are doing."

Off-spinner Ravi Ashwin is expected to be fit despite taking a blow to his right knee from a stray throw in fielding practice at The Oval on Saturday morning.

Source: PA

