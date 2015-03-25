Virat Kohli fires as India continue to dominate first Test against Sri Lanka

India rammed home their superiority to finish day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in full control.

Having declined to enforce the follow-on after securing a 309-run first-innings lead in Galle, India extended their advantage to 498 when reaching stumps at 189 for three.

India lost early wickets with first-innings centurions Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) falling to Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara respectively.

But Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund added 133 for the third wicket at 4.48 an over as Sri Lanka toiled again following an 84-minute rain delay.

The partnership came to an end in the last over of the day when Danushka Gunathilaka trapped Mukund leg before for 81, the opener's highest Test score.

Skipper Kohli remained unbeaten on 76 to close in on a 17th Test hundred.

Sri Lanka, resuming on 154 for five, were dismissed for 291 nine balls after lunch with Perera stranded eight short of a maiden Test hundred.

Perera's proactive approach saw him make an unbeaten 92 from 132 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes, while Angelo Mathews made 83 before becoming one of Ravindra Jadeja's three victims.

India chose not to en force the follow-on but, with the highest fourth-innings score in Galle being 300, Sri Lanka appear to be facing a huge task to save the match on the last two days.

Source: PA

